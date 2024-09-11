Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has created a new war council to replace that which he established at the start of the October 7th war, but which disbanded following the exit of opposition members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, whose National Unity party participated in a national unity government but left over differences with the prime minister.

The new war management forum will receive security briefings on developments on all fronts from all the heads of Israel’s defense establishment, including IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi, according to a report by Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

The new forum, to be led by Netanyahu, will include Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was not included, similar to his exclusion from the previous war council, despite his insistence that he be allowed to join.

