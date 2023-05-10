Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conduct security assessment following rocket barrage fired from Gaza on May 2, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Wednesday afternoon that Israel is ready to expand its operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza, Operation Shield and Arrow.

Netanyahu told southern local and regional council heads in a conversation that Israel is “ready for the possibility of an expanded campaign and harsh strikes against Gaza.”

In order for IDF Home Front Command to continue assisting civilians who are under rocket fire, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant requested government approval to extend the “emergency declaration” that applies to southern communities located along the Gaza border (up to 80 kilometers from the border).

“The extension of this status will enable the IDF to determine safety guidelines for the civilian population, prevent large gatherings, and close relevant sites,” the defense minister’s spokesperson said.

The request is significant in that it implies the continuation – if not expansion – of Israel’s operation to restore deterrence against terror.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

