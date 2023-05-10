Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Wednesday afternoon that Israel is ready to expand its operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza, Operation Shield and Arrow.

Netanyahu told southern local and regional council heads in a conversation that Israel is “ready for the possibility of an expanded campaign and harsh strikes against Gaza.”

In order for IDF Home Front Command to continue assisting civilians who are under rocket fire, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant requested government approval to extend the “emergency declaration” that applies to southern communities located along the Gaza border (up to 80 kilometers from the border).

“The extension of this status will enable the IDF to determine safety guidelines for the civilian population, prevent large gatherings, and close relevant sites,” the defense minister’s spokesperson said.

The request is significant in that it implies the continuation – if not expansion – of Israel’s operation to restore deterrence against terror.