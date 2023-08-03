Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the fifth Israel-Greece-Cyprus Summit in Beersheva on Dec. 20, 2018.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rescheduled a planned two-day visit to Cyprus for September 3.

The visit was previously scheduled for July 25 but was postponed following the prime minister’s heart surgery on July 22 to implant a pacemaker.

Advertisement


Netanyahu is 73 years old.

The visit was to include a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

It’s not yet clear whether a trilateral Israel-Cyprus-Greece meeting will take place during the rescheduled visit.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHigh Court Ends Marathon Hearing Over Basic Law Shielding PM from Arbitrary Removal
Next articleReligious Zionism Party to Merge with Jewish Home for Local Elections
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR