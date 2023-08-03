Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rescheduled a planned two-day visit to Cyprus for September 3.

The visit was previously scheduled for July 25 but was postponed following the prime minister’s heart surgery on July 22 to implant a pacemaker.

Netanyahu is 73 years old.

The visit was to include a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

It’s not yet clear whether a trilateral Israel-Cyprus-Greece meeting will take place during the rescheduled visit.