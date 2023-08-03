Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/ Flash 90

The Religious Zionism party led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is set to merge with the Jewish Home party led by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe ahead of Israel’s upcoming local elections.

The merged parties will run under the “Tet-Bet” acronym, as they did in past elections.

After the merger, the new party will be called “The National Religious – Religious Zionism Party” and will be led by Smotrich, with Jewish Home CEO Yigal Danino and Moshe joining him to head the party’s management board.

The party’s municipal government board will be led Moshe, who will not receive remuneration for her role. She will also lead the party’s ticket in the Jerusalem municipal elections.