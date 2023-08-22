Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed regional peace and the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence in a meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Tuesday with a visiting US Congressional delegation led by Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC).

The Congress member leads the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia.

Advertisement





The meeting focused on specific opportunities for peace in the Middle East and cooperation between the US and Israel in artificial intelligence.

Netanyahu “thanked the members of the delegation for their consistent support for Israel,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Also participating in the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, Foreign Policy Adviser Ophir Falk, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) and US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Stephanie L. Hallett.

Also on Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted outgoing US Chief of the Joint Staffs, General Mark Milley together with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at the ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, ahead of Milley’s retirement.

Gallant expressed his “deep appreciation” for the general’s personal contribution to the State of Israel and to US-Israel ties over the past four years, the minister’s office said in a statement.

“General Mark A. Milley is one of the most significant, true friends of the State of Israel, as well as a partner in our common mission to achieve stability and security. I have personally thanked the General, for his contribution to the security of the State of Israel,” Gallant said.

“The State of Israel recognizes and appreciates General Milley’s cooperation within the framework of joint efforts in facing the Iranian threat , in both overt and covert activities, which shaped our region.”