Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem to discuss bilateral cooperation between the Big Apple and the Innovation Nation.

Earlier in the day, Adams visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall and Yad Vashem.

The two men discussed the “unlimited possibilities for cooperation between New York City and the State of Israel in technology, innovation and tourism,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Mayor Adams expressed his “appreciation and love” for the State of Israel.

“You’re a great friend of Israel. You live in a city which is the intellectual, cultural, financial hub of the world – and we’re sort of another hub. And I think if you combine the hubs together we will be better for it,” Netanyahu said.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu and Adams viewed a food and innovation FoodTech exhibition devoted to alternative proteins.

Israel is among the leading countries in alternative proteins and second only to the United States in private investment in this field.

Netanyahu and Adams both tried various food products including cultured steak, cultured honey and vegetarian kebabs and hamburgers during the event.

Adams was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor, his senior adviser, the Deputy Police Commissioner and additional officials. Participating for the Israeli side were the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister’s Office Director General, the Director of the National Economic Council and additional officials.