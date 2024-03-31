Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to undergo surgery on Sunday evening to treat a hernia discovered “during a routine examination” on Saturday night, his office said.

The prime minister has designated Justice Minister Yariv Levin to temporarily assume his duties during the procedure, which will be carried out under full anesthesia.

“During this time, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting prime minister,” the statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

Levin also serves as Deputy Prime Minister in the government.

Netanyahu will first attend a meeting of the War Cabinet before going to the hospital for the surgery.