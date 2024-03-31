Photo Credit: Governor Tom Wolf / CC 2.0

The Babylon Bee, a satirical publication, posted a story titled “Democrats issue nationwide Fetterman recall” on Friday. On the same day, multiple news outlets reported that three of the senator’s top communications staffers had decamped in the past month.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has emerged since Oct. 7 as one of Israel’s strongest supporters in the U.S. Congress.

Advertisement





The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Friday that Nick Gavio, the senator’s deputy communications director, is leaving at the end of March for a job at the Working Families Party, a minor political party.

Earlier in March, Joe Calvello departed as Fetterman’s communications director for a job in the office of Brandon Johnson, Chicago’s mayor, and Emma Mustion left her role as a press and digital aide to work on Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey’s reelection campaign.

“Fetterman has alienated some of his supporters on the left with his defense of Israel’s war against Hamas and his criticism of cease-fire activists,” per the Inquirer.

“We don’t deserve John Fetterman. But thank God we have him,” wrote Abe Greenwald, executive editor of Commentary, on Friday.

On Saturday, Fetterman posted on social media in response to the headline “Accusations of hypocrisy follow U.S. arms transfer to Israel” in the Washington Post.

“No conditions. Zero hypocrisy. Stand with Israel,” Fetterman wrote.

“The only comms staffer John Fetterman needs is John Fetterman,” wrote Matthew Foldi, a political reporter at the Spectator.