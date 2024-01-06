Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Sunday will mark three months since 3,000 terrorists from Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and its allies invaded dozens of communities and military bases in southern Israel, slaughtering more than 1,200 people, kidnapping 250 who were dragged into Gaza captivity and wounding thousands more.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the anniversary with a somber statement warning that all political considerations must remain secondary to the goal of eliminating the existential threat to Israel presented by the terrorist state on Israel’s southern border.

Advertisement





“Three months ago Hamas committed a terrible massacre against us,” Netanyahu said. “My government directed the IDF to go to war to eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and ensure that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel.

“The war must not be stopped until we achieve all of the goals.”

Israel’s prime minister has nixed efforts by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas leadership in other countries and several foreign governments to incorporate remnants of the terror group into a future coalition to rule Gaza.

“We will not give Hamas any immunity whatsoever, and we will fight until we restore security in both the south and the north. Until then, and to that end, everything must be put aside and we must continue with united forces until absolute victory is achieved,” Netanyahu said.

The statement follows an announcement by Israel’s Supreme Court that hearings in Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which resumed last month, are to be increased from twice a week to four times a week starting in February.