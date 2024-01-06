Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

The “Tal Shamayim” (“Sky Dew”) advanced observation spy balloon was returned to service on Saturday, flying high in the skies over northern Israel.

The high-altitude observation balloon is being used for remote detection of rocket launches, cruise missiles and combat drone threats from Lebanon.

One of the largest observation balloon systems of its kind, Tal Shamayim is part of Israel’s multi-layered detection and defense system used for long-range detection and warning of threats.

The advanced radar system, provided to the IDF in March 2022, was developed by the “Alta” division of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) defense firm under the joint aegis of the ‘Homa’ directorate at Israel’s Defense Ministry and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

Tal Shamayim is in the shape of a zeppelin, so don’t be surprised if you see what appears to be a large white whale floating high in the sky.