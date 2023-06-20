Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday afternoon to “deal with all the murderers” in the wake of a deadly terrorist shooting two hours earlier outside the Jewish community of Eli, in the Binyamin Region, that left four people dead and four others wounded.

“Today, near the settlement of Eli, a criminal and shocking attack was carried out. From the depths of my heart, I send my condolences to the families of the murdered. May God avenge their blood,” Netanyahu said. “On behalf of the entire nation, I send my best wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.

“Our forces are now operating in the field to settle accounts with the murderers. We have already proven in recent months that we do settle accounts with all the murderers, without exception.

“Those who have attacked us are either in the grave or in prison, and so it will be here,” the prime minister promised.

One of the terrorists was eliminated by an armed civilian at the scene of the attack. The second terrorist was tracked down and neutralized shortly after by elite IDF Yamam special forces and Shin Bet personnel.

“I would like to remind all those who seek to harm us, all options are open,” he added. “We will continue to fight terrorism with full force and we will defeat it.”