Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops inside northern Gaza on Sunday, a short time before the third group of hostages were to be released from captivity in the enclave by the Hamas terrorist organization.

PM @Netanyahu visited IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip today. He said: “Israel will continue until the end – nothing will stop us. Am Yisrael Chai!” pic.twitter.com/wavDAAki7R — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 26, 2023

Advertisement





The prime minister was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman, Head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister’s military secretary Major General Avi Gil and IDF’s Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram.

“We are here in Gaza with our heroic fighters. We make every effort to return our abductees, and eventually we will return them all. We have three goals for this war: eliminate Hamas, return all our abductees and ensure that Gaza does not become a threat to the State of Israel again,” Netanyahu said.

“I am here to say to my friends here, to the fighters here, who tell me the same things, and I repeat this to you, citizens of Israel: We will continue until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us … we have the power, the strength, the will, and the determination to achieve all the war’s goals, and we will.

“While I sat with the deputy chief of staff and the commanders, I saw written on the wall: ‘Am Yisrael Chai. The people of Israel live’. So, Am Yisrael Chai, and the people of Israel also win, thanks to you. Thank you.”