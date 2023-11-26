Photo Credit: Tomás Del Coro from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Israel allegedly attacked the Damascus International Airport on Sunday afternoon for the second time in three days, once again putting the airport out of service, Syrian media reported.

There was also an explosion at the Maza Military Airport in southwest Damascus. Maza is a military air base used by the Syrian Air Force and by Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) special forces. Its airport is used by the family of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad as well.

Syrian airports are the preferred destination for Iranian aircraft to deliver military supplies to Iran’s Hezbollah proxy in nearby Lebanon, and Israel has carried out repeated attacks to block those deliveries.

Israeli media reported that the air strikes targeted the runway of the airport in addition to other nearby military targets, which included the Al-Maza military base in western Damascus.

A similar attack was carried out against Damascus International Airport this past weekend, but the airport was to resume operations on Sunday. The last time the airport was attacked, its runways were disabled to the point that the airport was shut down for more than a month.

According to Israeli and international media, flights to Damascus are being rerouted to Latakia and Aleppo airports. Both have been attacked in the past to prevent Iran from delivery advanced weaponry to Hezbollah and likeminded terror organizations.