Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar announced Tuesday during a pre-Passover toast with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that in the first three months of this calendar year, the agency has already thwarted more than 200 “significant” terrorist attacks.

At the event, which included the heads and employees of Israel’s domestic intelligence agency,

Bar said, “We are glad that you came to meet us at the headquarters of the Shin Bet on the occasion of Passover.

“As it is said, ‘Each person must see himself as if he came out of Egypt,’ [and] in every generation the responsibility falls on someone else. Now it’s our turn – all of us sitting here and engaged together in the important work of protecting the people of Israel, its security and freedom.

“Only three months have passed,” he noted, “and this year more than 200 significant attacks have been thwarted, including about 150 shooting attacks, 20 bombing attacks, ramming attacks, kidnappings and others.”

The prime minister thanked those gathered for “the hard work you do around the clock.

“I think this work is one of the best, perhaps it is the best, in the world,” Netanyahu said. “It is not coincidence that they come around the world to see what we are doing.

“You deserve all the praise, for the effort, sacrifice and commitment to the security of the state,” he said.

“In the end, you find every terrorist. This is a great achievement because whoever comes to harm us needs to know that he will pay the price.”

Netanyahu added that Iran is responsible for “95 percent of the security threats against us, including those that you deal with both directly and indirectly. Of course, we must deal with the new threats; this is our capability as the state of the Jewish People.”