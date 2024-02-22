Photo Credit: courtesy

Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz told 4,000 Christian communicators on Wednesday that Israel is safe for tourism.

Calling for increased Christian tourism to the Jewish State, Katz thanked the evangelical community for its unequivocal support during remarks at the opening of the NRB (National Religious Broadcasters) Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement





“The massacre that was perpetrated on us on October 7 brought us back to dark days, days in which we rediscovered the resilience of the people living in Zion. The support and messages of solidarity from the Christian community were a great light for us in the darkness,” Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz said during his remarks.

“Be our ambassadors in words and deeds. The best way to support Israel is to visit Israel. The safety of tourists is our top priority.

“Israel takes great care regarding the safety of tourists and citizens alike. Most of the tourist areas were not affected by the war and are completely safe,” Katz added. “Come again this year, to strengthen yourselves and to strengthen us.”

As part of his visit to the USA, Katz and Tourism Ministry representatives are expected to work towards strengthening collaboration with tour operators and opinion leaders in the Christian world, with a focus on expanding Christian tourism to Israel.

Among other things, meetings are taking place with marketing and media companies specializing in the Christian market, including TBN, the largest Evangelical television network in the USA and the Salem Group – one of the most prominent in the field.

Katz is slated to hold meetings in New York on Thursday with InterNova Travel Group, one of the largest in the USA, and with the director of the United States Tour Operators (USTOA).