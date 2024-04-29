Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz was injured on the final day of the Passover holiday while riding a mountain bike near the southern Israeli kibbutz Yad Mordechai.

Gantz was taken to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, where he was operated on for a broken ankle. The minister joined an emergency national unity government shortly after the start of the Iron Swords War on October 7, 2023.

Advertisement





War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz Injured on Holiday, Israeli media reported.