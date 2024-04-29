Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
MK Benny Gantz, June 25, 2023.

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz was injured on the final day of the Passover holiday while riding a mountain bike near the southern Israeli kibbutz Yad Mordechai.

Gantz was taken to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, where he was operated on for a broken ankle. The minister joined an emergency national unity government shortly after the start of the Iron Swords War on October 7, 2023.

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz Injured on Holiday, Israeli media reported.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

