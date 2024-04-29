Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

One Israeli was wounded in the waning hours of the Passover holiday on Monday night when Hamas terrorists in Gaza launched a rocket attack on the city of Sderot, barely a mile from the border.

A spokesperson for Sderot said that two rockets were fired at the city at around 7:05 pm Monday evening. Both were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, but shrapnel from the interceptions landed in a city park, injuring one person.

In the years preceding the invasion and massacre carried out in nearly two dozen towns and military bases along the Gaza border on October 7, 2023, Sderot was often targeted by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist rocket attacks.

The terrorists have continued to launch rockets at southern Israeli communities despite the best efforts of IDF soldiers fighting in Gaza to rescue the 253 hostages abducted by the terrorists during the massacre, destroy Hamas, and to ensure the enclave never again poses a threat to Israelis.

Israelis are instructed by Home Front Command to enter bomb shelters and other safe spaces when the Red Alert air raid siren is triggered, and to remain there for at least ten minutes after the sirens are silenced, in order to prevent injuries from falling shrapnel.