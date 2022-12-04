Photo Credit: NBC's 'Meet the Press' / screengrab
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with NBC Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd on Dec. 4, 2022

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu picked his way through a chain of political “landmines” Sunday during an interview with NBC News anchor Chuck Todd on the network’s Meet the Press program.

Watch.

Advertisement

Netanyahu responded to a range of questions probing his stand on antisemitism from political allies (read: former President Donald Trump), on the “extreme right-wing” status of some of his incoming coalition members and their decision-making power, and on the question of how to stop the war in Ukraine, among other issues.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIran Executes Four Convicted of Working with Israel’s Mossad
Next articlePalestinian Authority Arab Rams Airport Checkpoint, Shot & Arrested
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR