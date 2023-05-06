Photo Credit: UK Royal Air Force / Twitter screenshot

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal represented the State of Israel on Saturday in London at the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. The Israeli first couple departed Israel on Thursday, and attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday for visiting heads of state.

“Michal and I are proud to be representing Israel at the coronation ceremony,” Herzog wrote Thursday in a tweet.

Herzog and his wife were hosted near Westminster Abbey, where the British monarch was crowned in the first such ceremony in 70 years.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara did not attend the coronation, but instead sent their congratulations to the royal couple.

“May it mark the further strengthening of the deep bond between our two nations,” he added.

King Charles also made it as easy as he possibly could for UK Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis to attend the ancient ceremony — more than 1,000 years old — by inviting Rabbi Mirvis and his wife to spend Friday night at St. James’ Palace, the home of the royal couple.

Rabbi Mirvis was to deliver a special prayer at the ceremony.

“How times have changed,” the rabbi remarked in a tweet on Friday prior to the start of the Sabbath. “On 3 September 1189, Richard I was crowned King in Westminster Abbey. Jews were barred from attending,” the rabbi noted, adding that “in a spirit of heartfelt goodwill, some Jewish leaders arrived bearing gifts for the new king. They were informed that Jews were not welcome …

“I will be privileged, together with four other senior faith leaders, to greet the King with words of tribute and blessing,” the chief rabbi wrote. “At every stage, the Palace has been sensitive to the requirements of halacha (Jewish Law) when considering how best to include us. With this in mind, in accordance with the laws of Shabbat, I will not be using a microphone,” the rabbi wrote.

“Nearly a thousand years ago, the Coronation of a Monarch was a time to weep for the Jewish community, but today, thank God, it is a time for great celebration.”

Both Herzog and Rabbi Mirvis planned to walk to the coronation, in accordance with the Sabbath prohibition on traveling by car, according to a statement issued last week by Herzog’s office.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a tweet on Saturday night that it was “good meeting with President Isaac Herzog on London today. We remain committed to working together to fight antisemitism and ensure Holocaust remembrance in Europe. Together, we must ensure that the lessons of history are never forgotten.”