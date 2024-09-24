Photo Credit: Roee Oz/TPS-IL

The Hezbollah terrorist army in Lebanon repeatedly targeted northern Israel with dozens of rockets between 12 noon and 6 pm Tuesday, Day 2 of Operation Northern Arrows.

In total, the Iranian proxy had fired at least 300 rockets and missiles at Israeli civilians between 12:01 am and 6 pm on Tuesday.

Hezbollah terrorists repeatedly struck Haifa and Tzfat (Safed) along with the smaller communities of Rosh HaNikra, Shlomi, Rosh Pina, Dalton, Kiryat Shmona, Tiberias, Katzrin, Sakhnin, Moreshet, Akko and the krayot suburbs of Haifa (Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, and Kiryat Yam) were also targeted, as were the myriad communities in their surrounds.

Overnight and into the wee hours of Tuesday the city of Afula in the Jezreel Valley, was repeatedly targeted with rocket fire as well.

At least 410 communities have been under rocket fire in northern Israel since the start of the war launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023 — Hezbollah in Lebanon joined the war the very next day. Since then, residents in northern Israel have been targeted by the Iranian-backed terrorist army with more than 9,100 rockets.

During the afternoon, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at northern Israel, including in Wadi Ara, the Jezreel Valley area, throughout the Galilee and the Golan Heights.

In response to the attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct threat following a visit to the IDF’s military intelligence branch.



“We will continue to hit Hezbollah,” he pledged. And I say to the people of Lebanon: our war is not with you, our war is with Hezbollah. Nasrallah is leading you to the brink of the abyss. I told you yesterday to evacuate the houses where he put a missile in the living room and a rocket in the garage.

“He who has a missile in his living room and a rocket in his garage will not have a home.

“But I tell you another thing: he causes your country to be in danger. Free yourself from the grip of Hezbollah; Free yourself from Nasrallah’s grip, for your own good,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu was referring to the routine Hezbollah practice of renting space in private homes for storage of missiles and rockets, complete in many cases with hydraulic systems for launching.

“Hezbollah must not be given any reprieve,” IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said earlier in the day following a situational assessment.

“We must continue to work with all our might. The situation requires continuous, vigorous action in all arenas.”

