Photo Credit: Yissachar Ruas/TPS

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is getting back into the F-16 business. The company announced that it has resumed the production of F-16 wings for America’s Lockheed Martin.

IAI will use an assembly line that the company established back in the 1980s. IAI recently reopened the production line following increased worldwide demand for the F-16 Block 70/72. IAI will produce F-16 wings that will be shipped to the F-16 final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina, USA.

Advertisement



The F-16 is a strategic and valuable choice for many customers around the world seeking advanced, 4th generation fighter aircraft capabilities, regional and worldwide partnerships, and affordable lifecycle costs. Five nations have chosen the F-16 Block 70/72 for these reasons and more.

Boaz Levy, IAI’s President & CEO, said, “The many years of cooperation between IAI and Lockheed Martin demonstrate another important milestone. Resuming the production of F-16 wings is a continuation of a decades-long cooperation of manufacturing aerostructures for Lockheed Martin customers. The F-16 assembly line once again joins IAI’s assembly center of excellence for the production of fighter aircraft wings. The center also produces F-35 wings along with T-38 wings for the American defense establishment. IAI stands at the forefront of the civilian and military aviation industries in the world, and will continue being the first address for many global companies.”