The Israeli Ministry of Defense has signed an agreement with the US government to procure a third squadron of the F-35 stealth fighter “Adir” aircraft, which will be integrated into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The ministry’s mission to the US officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) to acquire the squadron for the Israeli Air Force.

The agreement, signed by head of mission Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mishel Ben Baruch, includes 25 F-35 fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, complete with support and maintenance services.

“With the completion of this program, the Israeli Air Force will expand its fleet to 75 of these advanced stealth aircrafts. The delivery of the aircrafts to the IDF will commence in 2028 at a rate of three to five aircraft per year,” the Defense Ministry said.

The transaction is valued at approximately $3 billion and was funded by US Foreign Military Financing (FMF).

Under the original agreement between the US and Israeli governments, Lockheed Martin and the engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, committed to involving Israeli industry in producing F-35 aircrafts sold to US forces and other countries.

Procuring these platforms is part of a comprehensive initiative that the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the IDF promoted over the past two years to strengthen its capabilities and fortify its power in response to existing and future threats.

“The procurement of the third F-35 squadron reflects the strength of the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

“This capability has a significant impact on arenas both near and far. At time when some of our adversaries aim to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we only further strengthen our alliance. This sends a powerful message to our enemies across the region.” Gallant thanked the US for “reinforcing and ensuring Israel’s edge and strategic capabilities.”

Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Eyal Zamir noted that the agreement was “accelerated” during the procurement process.

“The Adir program and other initiatives we are advancing will help ensure the continued readiness of the IDF and the Air Force for multi-threat challenges in the coming years,” Zamir emphasized, thanking the US for “supporting Israel’s security needs and maintaining its qualitative and technological edge for years to come.”