The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that with the cooperation of other Israeli security forces, it recently arrested about ten wanted terrorists and confiscated five weapons. The fighters also located and confiscated terrorist funds.

The forces operated overnight in Beit Ummar, located to the south of Bethlehem, to interrogate dozens of suspects in terrorist activities

In Al Aroub, also located in the area to the south of Bethlehem, IDF fighters shot and hit two terrorists who threw explosives and Molotov cocktails at them, and in Al-Khader, two wanted men were arrested.

In Bayt Furik, located near Shechem (Nablus), a wanted terrorist was arrested and a gun was found.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

