Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

An Arab woman apparently attempted to comment suicide by proxy on Sunday after attempting to stab Israeli security personnel and begging them to shoot her.

The police stated that Border Police and civilian security guards arrested a suspect who came with a knife to the Qalandiya crossing north of Jerusalem.

Advertisement



The suspect arrived on foot at the passage designated for vehicles and asked the Israeli forces to shoot her.

The forces carried out a suspect arrest procedure that did not include shooting and arrested the woman. A search of her belongings revealed she was armed with a knife.

The woman, a resident of Qalandiya in her 60s, was taken for questioning by the Border Police.

The Qalandiya crossing has been the site of multiple terror attacks.

Israel’s security forces have documented multiple instances in which Arab terrorists were dispatched by family members as a form of punishment and suicide by proxy to atone for sins against the family. Israelis have lost their lives in these attacks.

Similarly, terrorists have been found to commit attacks with the intent of being killed or arrested by Israeli forces to escape troubles at home.

Yet others commit the attacks to obtain a salary from the Palestinian Authority, which pays a monthly stipend to terrorists and their families.