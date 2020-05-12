Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

An Arab terrorist was shot on Tuesday while attacking and attempting to stab Israeli security forces manning the Qalandiya Crossing, situated north of Jerusalem.

No Israelis were injured in the attack.

The terrorist, said to be in his 30s, was taken to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment in serious condition.

Footage seen by TPS shows a man clad in black laying on street, holding his abdomen and moving his feet while security forces rush towards him.

The Qalandiya Crossing, one of the largest in the area, has been the site of multiple terrorist attacks over the years.

The incident occurred hours after IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal was killed by a terrorist who dropped a rock on his head, as his unit was operating in the village of Yabed to arrest terrorists.

The IDF has launched a manhunt for the terrorist.