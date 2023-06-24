Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli security forces foiled the efforts of an Arab terrorist who opened fire early Saturday at civilian guards protecting the Qalandiya crossing between northern Jerusalem and the Palestinian Authority.

A 22-year-old civilian security guard was wounded in the shoulder by a gunshot that richocheted, and a 24-year-old civilian guard sustained a blunt force wound, although the cause was not immediately clear. Both were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The terrorist, identified as 18-year-old Ishak al-Ajlouni of Kfar Aqab, was killed.

Israel Police said in a statement the gunman had approached the checkpoint on foot at around 2:40 am and then opened fire. Israeli police and civilians guarding the crossing returned fire.

“The identification of the terrorist who opened fire was immediate, and the force operating the crossing acted in a precise and professional manner until [they] neutralized the threat… ending the event exactly as is expected of them,” Jerusalem District Police Chief and Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman praised.