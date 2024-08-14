Photo Credit: Senior Airman Ivy Thomas/US Air Force

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Defense, notified Congress on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had approved five potential sales to Israel—collectively worth up to $20.3 billion—of tactical vehicles, mortar and tank cartridges, missiles and F-15 fighter jets.

The sale of F-15IA and F-15I+ aircraft “and related equipment” costs up to $18.82 billion, according to the agency. Israel has requested to buy 50 new F-15IA jets, which are made by Boeing, the agency said.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” it said.

“Incorporating F-15IAs into the Israel Air Force’s fleet of fighter aircraft will enhance Israel’s interoperability with U.S. systems and bolster Israel’s aerial capabilities to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen its homeland defense and serve as a deterrent to regional threats,” the agency added.

Delivery of the jets would likely begin in 2029, per the agency.

The State Department also approved sales worth up to $102.5 million of “advanced medium range air-to-air missiles and related equipment,” which are made by the Tucson, Ariz.-based RTX Corporation. The missiles are “used to defend against airborne threats, such as the missile and drone salvo launched at Israel on April 14,” per the Pentagon.

Foggy Bottom green-lit a proposed sale, worth up to $774.1 million, of 32,739 “120-mm tank cartridges and related equipment,” which are made by General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman. The State Department also approved a proposed sale of 50,400, General Dynamics-made “120 mm high explosive mortar cartridges and related equipment” worth up to $61.1 million, and a proposed sale of Oshkosh Corporation-made “modified M1148A1P2 family of medium tactical vehicles and related equipment,” worth up to $583.1 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that the sales of the missiles, mortar and tank cartridges, and tactical vehicles “will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen its homeland defense and serve as a deterrent to regional threats.”

Shelley Greenspan, the White House liaison to the U.S. Jewish community, said the “proposed sales will support Israel’s long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and investing in long-term upgrades in capability.”

“Israel continues to face a myriad of severe threats, including from Iran and its proxy groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis,” she said. The U.S. “commitment to Israel’s security remains unwavering. We will continue to do what is necessary to ensure Israel can defend itself in the face of these threats.”

