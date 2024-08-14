Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

Col. A., the commander of the Ramat David Air Force base in northern Israel, told Reshet Bet Radio on Wednesday regarding the readiness of the Air Force for the anticipated attacks by Iran and its affiliates: “We are preparing the squadrons in such a way that it is much more offensive than what is being reported.”

“We are preparing hard and my responsibility is that it will be very difficult to stop us,” the base commander said. “I can guarantee that even one millimeter has not been missed in our readiness to go forward, to attack and be there one step ahead. On the contrary – we usually manage to be ready ahead in our preparedness.”

“We are on alert both in the air and on the ground, on the assumption that Nasrallah is looking and wants to know where we are. We try to be in places he is less likely to watch,” Col. A said.

The extreme vigilance of the Air Force harkens to October 7, 2023, when the Air Force was caught unable to protect the residents of the Gaza envelope.

“I don’t think there’s a single commander or soldier who doesn’t ask himself this all the time,” the base commander said. “Every commander should consider himself responsible, anyone who wasn’t there and didn’t stand between the enemy and the settlements and citizens and residents.”

“The questions come from the outside, but I admit that the most difficult and biggest questions about October 7 come from within us. We don’t need anyone to ask us. About all the places where there was not enough strength to protect,” he added.

THE NEXT WAR’S SCENARIO

What is the scenario for which the IDF is preparing? “I will be modest and not try to speak as if I know exactly what is going to happen,” said Col. A. “They can feed me information and there is an excellent connection with the intelligence and the commands, but we are trying to prepare on our own for more potential threats and spots where we think we are not strong enough. There are currently seven arenas where enemies are trying to harm us, where I will be required to protect the skies.”

Finally, Col. A said, “I can reassure the public – we are not in a state of waiting, we are in a state of constant alertness. We are really breaking our heads and preparing. The best energy, the best people, and the best minds find every vulnerability, every potential threat, every place from which we think or know or guess that it is necessary to attack and defend.”

“I am sure that we are not without mistakes, and we are looking for these mistakes all the time,” he concluded.

