Photo Credit: Israeli Aerospace Industries.

An Israeli Air Force craft on Saturday struck several Gazan suspects who had collected a drone flown from Israeli territory into the southern Gaza Strip overnight.

The drone was tracked throughout its flight, according to the military.

On Thursday, an IAF craft attacked a group of Arab terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip who had planted an explosive device near troops. On Tuesday, Israeli forces fired on an individual in southern Gaza who had approached them, posing an immediate threat.

A day earlier, IDF troops fired on a motorboat off the southern Gaza coast near Khan Yunis after it failed to heed warning shots.

The vessel had “violated security restrictions in the area and posed a threat,” the army stated, adding, “The IDF remains committed to neutralizing any threats to the safety of Israeli citizens and its forces.”

The first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire with Hamas, which went into effect on Jan. 19, expired last Saturday, after the terrorist organization rejected a U.S. proposal, to which Jerusalem agreed, to extend the truce for 50 days.

Jerusalem subsequently announced it had suspended all humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that no goods or supplies would enter Gaza until further notice, reaffirming that Israel will not agree to extend the ceasefire indefinitely without the release of hostages.

