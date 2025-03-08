Photo Credit: AboFlah23 / Wikimedia / CC4.0

Security forces belonging to the new Islamist regime of Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Shara’a (Abu Mohammad al-Julani, head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror organization) have allegedly slaughtered hundreds of Alawite civilians over the two days.

At least 250 Alawites — including women and children — were executed by al-Shara’a forces since the clashes began Thursday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported — but hundreds more have been slaughtered this week, according to the Abu Ali Express news site, and multiple reports on social media.

Like Hamas, the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood terrorists' attack on Israel on 7th Oct., the Islamist regime in Syria is now dragging the bodies of minorities, including Alawites,Christians, and Druze,through the streets of Latakia.The media remain silentpic.twitter.com/rK1n2dpAGu — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) March 7, 2025

Advertisement





The al-Shara’a regime said the violence was triggered by attacks by forces loyal to the former regime of ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Executions of at least 601 people took place in coastal cities, including the city of Baniyas and elsewhere in the Latakia province, according to Facebook accounts from members of the Alawite community quoted by Abu Ali.

Multiple social media posts quoted higher numbers, including some reporting thousands having been murdered.

Among the victims were doctors and pharmacists, Abu Ali reported, adding that the regime forces also abducted dozens of women from the Alawite community. Civilians from the Christian population are also among the victims.

In Syria, Islamist forces are massacring Alawite Muslims, as well as Druze, Yazidis, and Kurds. As we have historically warned, Muslims are the first victims of jihadism. The pro-jihadist media is already justifying the massacre by referring to the victims as Assad’s gunmen, but… pic.twitter.com/OC8uFnZB8Z — Elica Le Bon الیکا‌ ل بن (@elicalebon) March 8, 2025

In videos uploaded to social media (not shown here due to their extremely graphic nature), al-Shara’a forces are seen riding motorcycles and shooting at anyone they encounter and in at least one video, they are seen driving vehicles back and forth over the bodies of Alawites they murdered.

SOHR and other activists released unverified footage showing dozens of bodies in civilian clothing piled outside a house, with blood stains nearby and women wailing.

Thousands of Alawite and Christian Syrians fled to Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base south of Latakia to escape the slaughter.

The Russians are giving shelter to the Christian, Druze and Alawite women and children at the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria. Whoever they can save, really. pic.twitter.com/84eRZVDsOe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 8, 2025

Meanwhile, al-Shara’a has urged Assad forces to lay down their arms and surrender, the Lebanese Naharnet news site reported Saturday.

“You attacked all Syrians and made an unforgivable mistake. The riposte has come, and you have not been able to withstand it,” Sharaa said in a speech broadcast on Telegram by the Syrian presidency.

“Lay down your weapons and surrender before it’s too late.”

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey reaffirmed their support for al-Shara’a. Jordan condemned “attempts to drive Syria toward anarchy,” Naharnet reported.

The clashes indicate the possible start of a new proxy war between Turkey — a firm al-Shara’a supporter — and Iran, which lost its military foothold in Syria when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted Assad.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claim fighters from Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, have been involved in the clashes with al-Shara’a forces supported by Turkey.

At the same time, Turkish forces have seized the opportunity to launch attacks against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES; also unofficially known as Rojava).

None of this bodes well for Syrian minorities such as the Christians, the Yazidis and the Druze, who have many relatives in Israel, or for Israel itself: the Iranian mullah regime and Turkey’s Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have both pledged to destroy the Jewish State.

Share this article on WhatsApp: