Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF announced the deaths of several more soldiers on Thursday who fell in battle against Hamas.

Hero of Be’eri has Fallen

Senior IDF officer Lt. Col. Salman Habaka, the commander of the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion, was killed during fighting in Gaza on Wednesday night. “He will be forever remembered for his courageous charge with his tank against terrorists, providing crucial cover for Golani fighters,” the IDF said.

“Demonstrating remarkable bravery, on the war’s first day, he was instrumental in neutralizing numerous adversaries in B’eeri. He was given the nickname ‘Hero of Be’eri’ for his actions.”

Lt. Col Habaka, hailing from the village of Yanuh-Jat, is survived by his wife and two-year-old child. His legacy as an Israeli hero stands testament to his dedication and sacrifice.

Yehi zichro baruch.

More Fallen Warriors

Maj. Gen. (res.) Elhanan Ariel Klein, 29, fell in Samaria on Thursday Nov. 2 was shot and killed by Palestinian Authority terrorists in a drive-by attack near the Jewish community of Einav. Maj. Gen. Klein, a commander in the 9221 Battalion, Ephraim Brigade, is survived by his wife and small child.

Sgt. Yair Nifusi, 20, was a fighter in the 101st Battalion, the Parachute Brigade. The soldier died of his wounds after being injured in a battle in northern Gaza.

Yehi zichram baruch.