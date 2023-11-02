Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Israeli soldiers in both mandatory and reserve service are “broadly deployed in force” in the north, the IDF said Thursday evening.

In response to the launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory earlier in the day, IDF aircraft struck terror targets belonging to Hezbollah, together with IDF tank and artillery fire.

The targets struck include military infrastructure, command and control centers, rocket launching posts, weapons storage facilities and military compounds used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“The IDF holds the Hezbollah terrorist organization responsible for the current situation in Lebanon,” the IDF said in response to a statement by “Hamas Lebanon” claiming responsibility for a barrage of at least 12 rockets fired at northern Israel late Thursday afternoon.

"יש לנו עוד אלפי חימושים ומטרות, אנחנו מוכנים לכל התפתחות בכל זירה"; כוחות צה"ל, בסדיר ובמילואים, פרוסים בפריסה רחבה וחזקה בצפון>> pic.twitter.com/nJNmJUPczz — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 2, 2023

“We have thousands more weapons and targets, and we are ready for any development in any arena” the IDF said.

“IDF soldiers are carrying out defensive activities along the northern border, including observation efforts, patrols, and other proactive operations,” the IDF said.

The forces are operating near the security fence in order to strengthen defenses and promptly eliminate any threat. “This activity is augmented by integrated intelligence collection on the ground and in the air to maintain a high level of readiness and vigilance,” the IDF noted.

IDF soldiers are also continuing to train “to increase force readiness,” and broader operational plans are constantly being updated and are ready for “immediate implementation” should the need arise, the military said.

Israeli forces operating near the northern border have eliminated terrorists and destroyed Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, relying on rapid collaboration with intelligence units.

“The Northern Command continues to cooperate closely with units from across the IDF. The Israeli Air Force, artillery corps, fire support teams and commando forces are on high alert and are ready to provide an immediate and forceful response in Lebanese territory to any Hezbollah attack.”