An Israeli soldier was killed Thursday morning in a Palestinian Authority terrorist shooting attack in Samaria near Beit Lid as he was traveling home for a break from IDF reserve duty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Elchanan Klein, a father of three from the Jewish community of Einav, was killed when his vehicle was overtaken and he was mortally wounded by terrorists in a drive-by shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Magen David Adom emergency medical responders.

Elchanan eliminated a terrorist who had thrown blocks at a car and attempted to open it, in May 2022 – an action for which he received a citation.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw in the bushes, on the side of the road, a car upside down on its roof,” senior MDA medic Benzi Landsberg said.

“The driver of the vehicle … was unconscious without a pulse and without breathing and with penetrating injuries. We performed medical tests and in a short time we had to determine his death.”

Earlier in the day, a 40-year-old Israeli woman was injured in a rock-throwing attack as she drove in Samaria along Route 55 near the Jewish community of Karnei Shomron.

The woman managed to drive to a spot near the community of Alfei Menashe, where she was treated by medics from Magen David Adom.

