Heavy duty rockets for long-range use, belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza, captured by the IDF. Nov. 17 2023

Israel Defense Forces seized a stronghold led by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization’s northern command chief this weekend in an operation that lasted 12 hours and ended with the destruction of the post.

The stronghold — located next to a civilian courthouse and near the Turkish Hospital — contained offices for the senior members of the terror organization as well as a major strategic manufacturing site for weapons.

IDF personnel found heavy-weight rockets, UAVs and additional weapons during the raid.

In addition, the facility contained a training tank used by the terrorists to learn how to capture an IDF tank.

During the operation, an anti-tank missile was fired at the Israeli forces from an adjacent building. The IDF soldiers directed a helicopter to strike the terrorist cell that fired the missile, eliminating another group of terrorists who have repeatedly attacked Israelis.

A second terrorist cell that opened fire at Israeli forces from inside a nearby courthouse was eliminated by IDF tank fire.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

