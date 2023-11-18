Photo Credit: Eynat Shlein / MFA / MASHAV via X
Clemence Felix Mtgena, 22, abducted from Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7. His death was confirmed on November 17, 2023.

A third hostage kidnapped from Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7 has been confirmed dead.

Advertisement


Eynat Shlein, deputy director general of MASHAV, Israel’s international development cooperation agency, confirmed the death of 22-year-old Clemence Felix Mtenga, one of two of that country’s citizens abducted by the terrorists during their invasion of Israel and slaughter of 1,200 others.

More than 240 people, citizens of Israel and at least 25 other nations, were taken hostage by Hamas.

The second Tanzanian citizen — a fellow student — taken hostage that day was Joshua Mollel, whose current whereabout and condition remain unknown.

Both Mtenga and Mollel were in Israel to study agriculture, and were participating in an 11-month agricultural internship program, according to Israel’s foreign ministry.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMaking Peace with War
Next articleIDF Destroys Islamic Jihad Post, Seizes Advanced Long-Range Missiles
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR