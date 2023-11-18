Photo Credit: Eynat Shlein / MFA / MASHAV via X

A third hostage kidnapped from Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7 has been confirmed dead.

With great sorrow @MASHAVisrael learned of the discovery of the body of Clemence Felix Mtenga, a #Tanzanian student who arrived to #ısrael to participate in the Agricultural Internship program & was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. May he rest in peace ?@IsraelinKenya pic.twitter.com/w7jJJm7MBj — Eynat Shlein?️ (@EynatShlein) November 17, 2023

Eynat Shlein, deputy director general of MASHAV, Israel’s international development cooperation agency, confirmed the death of 22-year-old Clemence Felix Mtenga, one of two of that country’s citizens abducted by the terrorists during their invasion of Israel and slaughter of 1,200 others.

More than 240 people, citizens of Israel and at least 25 other nations, were taken hostage by Hamas.

The second Tanzanian citizen — a fellow student — taken hostage that day was Joshua Mollel, whose current whereabout and condition remain unknown.

Both Mtenga and Mollel were in Israel to study agriculture, and were participating in an 11-month agricultural internship program, according to Israel’s foreign ministry.