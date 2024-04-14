Photo Credit: IDF

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday morning announced that the vast majority of the missiles launched from Iran were intercepted outside the borders of the State of Israel.

“A short time ago, dozens of launches of surface-to-surface missiles were detected that made their way from Iran to the country’s territory,” Hagari said. “The air defense fighters successfully intercepted using the Arrow system and––together with the strategic partner countries––most of the launches before they crossed the into territory of our country.”

“A few injuries were detected, among them at a military base in the south of the country with minor damage to the infrastructure.

“Over the past few hours, dozens of hostile aircraft were identified and intercepted, along with dozens of cruise missiles that made their way to Israel from Iran.”