Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Thursday morning referred to reports that an early warning had been received about Hamas’s intention to carry out an attack, and said that there was no intelligence about “an attack of this magnitude.”

Since Shabbat, the IDF had been refuting claims, mostly from the Egyptian governments, that there were warnings about a major Hamas operation. This one should be placed on the same shelf at the Museum of Israeli Conceptual Blindness, next to the alert Israel received from an Egyptian spy that Egypt and Syria were planning an attack on October 7, 1973, at 6 PM. And, of course, the Israeli military intelligence was not wrong – the attack came at 2 PM.

OK, enough with bashing the Israeli security apparatus for not learning anything in 50 years.

Rear Admiral Hagari also said on Thursday morning that as part of raising the preparedness of IDF forces in the Northern Command sector, reserve forces have been deployed in recent days in the settlements near the border fence in the north. The forces carry out various defense missions in the settlements, which include patrols, ambushes, and the deployment of roadblocks, to ensure the safety of the residents. The Northern Command was reinforced this week with large additional forces to strengthen the command-and-control response and its readiness in the region.

IDF leadership: We get it right the third time.

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force launched a massive wave of attacks aimed at continuing to damage the commando force of the terrorist organization Hamas, known as “Nah’ba,” by attacking operational headquarters that were used by operatives who infiltrated the Gaza envelope settlements on Shabbat Simchat Torah.

According to Hagari, the Nah’ba force consists of terrorists selected by senior Hamas officials whose mission is to carry out terrorist operations such as ambushes, raids, sabotage operations, anti-tank and rocket fire, sniping, camouflage, and penetration via tunnels. This force led the terrorists that infiltrated Israel last Shabbat to carry out murderous acts against the citizens of the State of Israel.

Also, IAF aircraft killed Muhammad Abu Shamala, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamala’s home was used to store naval weapons intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel.

The IAF continues to attack many targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip at this time.