Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Iran’s overnight missile attack has not deterred Israel from targeting Hezbollah terrorist bases In Lebanon. Overnight, Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked a camp belonging to the Radwan terrorist force, and several buildings in the area of the village of Jaba in southern Lebanon.

The al-Hajj Radwan unit of Hezbollah plans terror attacks to be carried out within Israeli territory.

Advertisement





Also, Saturday night IAF fighter jets attacked military buildings of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the areas of Al-Khiam and Kfarkela, both in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah is a Shia Muslim organization and its terrorists act as a proxy of Islamic Republic of Iran in that nation’s efforts to destroy the State of Israel. Iran is a predominantly Shia Muslim nation.

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre and the ensuing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Hezbollah has been launching indiscriminately rockets and armed drones from its bases in Lebanon at Israeli cities in the north of the country.