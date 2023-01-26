Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Israeli security forces on Thursday morning demolished the Jerusalem home of an Arab terrorist who murdered a soldier last year. The destruction was reportedly delayed by a day at the request of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, so as not to coincide with political meetings he was holding.

Terrorist Udai Tamimi murdered 18-year-old Sgt. Noa Lazar and injured a civilian guard when he opened fire on a checkpoint by the Shuafat neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem on October 8. Tamimi got away, but was killed in a shootout days later when he opened fire on another checkpoint in Maale Adumim.

Advertisement





Clashes broke out in the UN-administered Shuafat neighborhood during the razing. No Israelis were injured.

Violence broke out in the camp on Wednesday when soldiers came to map out the home ahead of the razing. One PA Arab holding what appeared to be a rifle was shot and killed by soldiers. The rifle turned out to be a dummy weapon.

Arabs describe the demolitions as collective punishment while Israeli officials say they deter terrorism.