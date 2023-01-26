Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Israeli forces were reportedly attempting to arrest a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist planning a major attack.

At least, eight PA Arabs were killed and dozens more injured during heavy clashes between PA terrorists and Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media reports. A small IDF drone was also knocked down. One of the killed terrorists was a Palestinian Authority police officer who was involved in the fighting.

חילופי הירי נמשכים בג’נין, כוחותינו היקרים חיסלו לפחות 4 מחבלים pic.twitter.com/nEefpmBGIx — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 26, 2023

The Israeli forces were engaged during an attempt to arrest a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad member who was planning a major terrorist attack, Kan News reported.

The IDF did not confirm the reports, saying in a statement only that security forces were currently operating in the city, and that additional details would be provided later.

כוחות הביטחון פועלים כעת במחנה הפליטים ג’נין.

פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 26, 2023

כוחותינו היקרים החלו לצאת מ-גנין, לפחות 8 מחבלים חוסלו בפעילות pic.twitter.com/cEnknLrjXG — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 26, 2023

Last week, two PA Arabs, including a PIJ commander, were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in Jenin.

The forces engaged teh terrorists after coming under heavy fire during a counter-terror operation in the northern Samaria city.

An IDF soldier was lightly injured during the exchange and evacuated to hospital for treatment.

JewwishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.