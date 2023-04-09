Photo Credit: Nachala’s Facebook

The IDF Spokesperson reported on Sunday that “in accordance with the directive of the Minister of Defense and the assessment of the security situation, it was decided to extend the general lockdown in the Judea and Samaria region and the Gaza Strip until Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at midnight (the night between Wednesday and Thursday), subject to the assessment of the situation.”

During the lockdown, transit will be allowed in humanitarian, medical, and exceptional cases only, subject to the approval of the coordinator of government operations in the territories.

In response to the recent series of attacks in Judea and Samaria and green-line Israel, tens of thousands of Israelis are planning to participate on Sunday in a huge march that will start at the Taphuah intersection and continue to the Evyatar outpost which should be legalized based on the residents’ agreement with former Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The march will be held under heavy security in view of the escalation of terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

Members of the Nachala movement, which organized the march will take part in the giant march together with rabbis and public figures. The organizers announced that the route will be stroller-friendly, to attract families to participate.

Nachala posted this invitation on Facebook. The slogan reads: “We won’t bow down our head before terrorism – We march to Evyatar.”

Several families of the evacuees of the Sa-Nur settlement in northern Samaria, which was demolished as part of Ariel Sharon’s 2005 expulsion of Jews from their homes, are expected to participate in the march. The chairman of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, is also expected to march and take part in planting a tree in Evyatar. The planned march is being held with the approval of the IDF, Central Command Major General Yehuda Fuchs, and the police.