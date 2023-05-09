Photo Credit: Magdi Fatchi / TPS

Early Tuesday morning (Lag B’Omer) between 2 AM – 2:30 AM, the IDF launched Operation Shield and Arrow (“Magen v’Chetz”) against the leadership of the Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza and their infrastructure. The IDF successfully eliminated a number of top commanders of Islamic Jihad in Gaza via targeted airstrikes, including those responsible for the rocket attacks from Gaza and terror attacks in Judea and Samaria.

So far, Israel has confirmed around 4 of their intended senior terrorist targets have been eliminated. In Gaza, they are reporting 12 terrorists killed. The plan to launch the operation was made by the government after the recent rocket barrage from Gaza, and the timing was designed to catch the enemy off-guard.

Over 40 IAF aircraft were used in the attack against 3 primary target locations, in what is being called an opening strike.

Also destroyed were rocket and weapon manufacturing facilities.

Messages were also sent to Hamas that they are not the target right now, only Islamic Jihad.

On the home front, the IDF is preparing for retaliation from Gaza, and ordered bomb shelters opened in southern Israel, and later in the morning, ordered bomb shelters opened in central Israel. Train services in the Gaza envelope district have been suspended, and the IDF has even notified the Gaza envelope communities that the civilian evacuation plan is an option. Schools in the region have been cancelled for today.

Traffic near the Lag b’Omer Celebration at Mt. Meron was curtailed for a short while too. Some IDF reservists have begun being called up.