Photo Credit: TPS-IL

The Israeli Air Force struck Hamas command centers located in two Gaza City schools on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

According to the IDF, Hamas terrorists were operating inside the command centers in the “Abdel Fattah Hamoud” and “Al-Zahra” school compounds in Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods. Both facilities were used to plan and carry out attacks.

Advertisement





Hamas “systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

The Air Force used precise munitions and carried out surveillance ahead of time to minimize the risk of harming civilians.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 111 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that earlier on Thursday Israel Air Force jets and other aircraft attacked a rocket launcher, a terrorist squad, military buildings and a number of Hezbollah terrorist positions in the areas of Kaferkila, Yarin, Rachaf,At Tiri and Hula in southern Lebanon.

Share this article on WhatsApp: