According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 100 people were killed in an attack on al-Maghazi, a “refugee” camp located east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The medical director of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Khalil al-Dakran, said the hospital is full of wounded and dead piled up on the floor, in the corridors and tents.

Israel’s Christmas massacre…

So far, the bodies of 66 Palestinians have arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. pic.twitter.com/tmODISZfY6 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 24, 2023

Al-Dakran said the hospital was unable to treat many of the injured because of a shortage of medicine and medical equipment, including respirators.

“We need medicines, medical teams, and field hospitals. This closure is a death sentence for the wounded and injured,” he said.

Al-Dakran pointed out that infectious diseases were beginning to spread among the displaced people who were filling the hospital’s courtyards to escape the Israeli bombing, and infectious, intestinal, and skin diseases spread widely among them.

It has been established on several occasions that as soon as trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies enter the Gaza Strip, they are commandeered by Hamas gunmen who push off the Gazans who try to grab the supplies.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah has 120 beds.

Day 80 | more than 70 killed in one massacre. Journalist Ahmed Sahmoud talks about the numbers of martyrs after the massacre committed by the occupation army in Al-Maghazi camp pic.twitter.com/1wKEMa9JF9 — Palestine Now (@PalestineNW) December 25, 2023

According to Ynet, the al-Maghazi camp, a Hamas stronghold, was under an IDF Circle of Fire attack, focusing the firepower of air, land, and sea forces in a coordinated and fierce assault on the terrorists barricaded inside. Local reports say Sunday’s attack was among the fiercest since the beginning of Operation Iron Swords.

The Associated Press reported frantic Gazans carrying their dead and wounded following the strike on the Maghazi camp. At least 12 women and seven children were reported dead. The IDF said it was investigating the incident, and repeated its commitment “to minimizing harm to civilians.”

The spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, Ashraf al-Qudra, said that the bombing in al-Maghazi was aimed at a “dense residential neighborhood.”

It should be noted that many civilian residents of central Gaza have long since evacuated the area following instructions from the IDF to move south. Those who remained did so knowing that Israel was going to pursue Hamas terrorists in their area.

The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry claims that more than 20,400 people have been killed since the beginning of the war. The Red Crescent in Gaza claims that apart from those, another 8,000 people are missing and probably buried under the rubble.

According to the official figure provided on Sunday by the IDF, 7,860 terrorists were killed in IDF strikes.