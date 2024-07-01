Photo Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense

On June 24, Israel conducted a highly significant, pre-scheduled test of a missile propulsion system, marking an important development in its capabilities.

The test, which according to international reports was conducted at the Palmahim Air Base south of Tel Aviv, showcased Israel’s commitment to enhancing its missile technology, and Iran could well have been the target audience.

Advertisement





A Russian pro-Kremlin Telegram channel claimed a few days after the test that the missile launched from Palmahim fell in the Mediterranean Sea, east of Malta, some 1,050-1,120 miles from Israel’s coast. The same report also claimed that there were maritime traffic restrictions in place east of Malta on the relevant date. That is approximately the distance between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Engineering sources from abroad told JNS that the test may have involved the launch of a two-stage rocket, a technology Israel has maintained and periodically tested for over three decades.

Such tests are part of a routine cycle, occurring approximately every two to three years, as part of maintaining the operational readiness and reliability of Israel’s defense systems. The June 24 test appears to have been a continuation of this practice.

Despite the routine nature of these tests, however, each launch carries significant weight, both in terms of internal validation and external signaling. Such tests not only verify the functionality of Israel’s systems but also reinforce its strategic deterrence posture.

The propulsion system tested on June 24 is reportedly part of Israel’s long-range missile program, potentially augmenting its ability to deploy payloads that could, according to international media reports, be unconventional.

According to various international media reports, Israel maintains an arsenal of ground-launched Jericho ballistic missiles, submarine-launch cruise missiles and long-range jet-launched missiles.

This triad is reportedly crucial for Israel’s defense strategy, providing a flexible response to potential severe threats.

While the test occurred amid heightened tensions with Iran and its regional terror axis, this is likely coincidental, and the Israeli Defense Ministry’s description of the trial as pre-scheduled is credible.

Nevertheless, while Israeli defense officials have not specified the nature of the propulsion system, its successful test serves as a clear message to both allies and adversaries of Israel’s advanced capabilities.

Iran, for its part, continues to develop its ballistic and cruise missile program and nuclear program, which is making alarming progress according to the latest information provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency. On June 29, Reuters reported, citing IAEA data, that Iran had installed advanced uranium-enriching cascades at its Fordow uranium site, of the IR-6 type. These cascades enable faster, higher enrichment levels of uranium.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, as of February this year, Iran held a stockpile of 121.5 kilograms (268 pounds) of 60%-enriched uranium, and had enough raw material to make seven nuclear weapons within a month, although Iran is not known to have begun producing an actual nuclear warhead, a separate process.

Iran is believed to have been in possession of 712.2 kilograms (1570 pounds) of 20%-enriched uranium by February of this year. It is also building new underground facilities, one next to Natanz and one at Fordow, the latter by digging into a mountain near the Shi’ite holy city of Qom.

On April 14, Iran fired over 300 missiles and drones directly Israel, the vast majority of which were intercepted by the air defense systems and jets of Israel, the United States and other friendly militaries.

Israel’s recent missile test was likely closely monitored in Iran, which has a growing number of spy satellites (albeit with low-quality cameras at this stage). The Middle Eastern arms race is set to continue at full speed ahead.

Share this article on WhatsApp: