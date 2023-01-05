Photo Credit: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90

The American and Israeli air forces once again practiced a deep attack run as part of their joint ACE (Agile combat employment) deployment of the IAF with the US military’s Central Command (AFCENT) which covers the Middle East. The joint exercises ended on Thursday.

The IDF described this deployment as a significant milestone in establishing joint operational activities in the region and in deepening the cooperation between the Israeli and American air forces. However, observers note that the nature of these exercises seems to make it likely that the 2 nations are sending a message to Iran about their combined military capabilities in the region.

Advertisement







In this deployment, six American F-15 fighter jets flew together with Israel’s “Adir” (impressive) jets – a variation of the F-35 stealth fighter jets – from Squadron 140, the “Golden Eagle” squadron and a “Nachshon” (Hebrew term for the person who volunteers first) type aircraft from Squadron 122 and practiced deep strikes.

The training took place out of the Nevatim air force base in the Negev and was predetermined in the annual training plan for 2023.