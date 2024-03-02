Photo Credit: Courtesy the families

Sergeant Dolev Malka, 19, from Shlomi, Sergeant Inon Itzhak, 20, from Mitzpe Ramon, and Sergeant Afik Tery, 19, from Rehovot, were killed in battle in Khan Yunis, Gaza on Friday. Fourteen more soldiers were wounded in the attack, six of them seriously.

The soldiers were from the 450th battalion of the Bislach brigade and served as fighters in the Nachshon Brigade from the Kfir Battalion. The Bislach is the IDF’s training school for infantry platoon and squad commanders. They had just entered Gaza on Thursday, replacing the paratroopers who had been in Gaza for the past three months.

The soldiers had entered a two-story building in Khan Yunis, which had been booby-trapped with explosives. Soldiers inside and outside the building wounded by 2 different sets of explosives. They had entered the supply to ensure no terrorists were present as it sits along a road used for the supply chain.

A combat helicopter sent to assist them shot at several Hamas terrorists in the area, and who are believed to have booby-trapped the building.