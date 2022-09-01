Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/FLASH90

For the first time, the Ministry of Religious Services will hold a contest to choose the most beautiful cemetery in Israel, as well as the most beautiful Mikveh (religious bath). The competition: a joint venture of the Ministry of Religious Services and the Council for a Beautiful Israel.

At the kick-off meeting held in the Ministry of Religious Services, the CEO of the Council for a Beautiful Israel, Mr. Mashiach Weizman, presented the main points of the program: “The goal of the competition is to raise awareness of environmental care and environmental parameters worthy of care, harness the decision makers to allocate resources, and the public to take part in the action.”

“The purpose of the competition is to increase awareness of the values of nurturing and environmental aesthetics, improving physical conditions and the quality of the environment,” says Aharon Emanuel, director of the religious buildings division at the Ministry of Religious Services, adding “the goal is to create a friendly environment for immersion and the community.”