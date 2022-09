Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Rabbi Yishai is joined by Malkah for the first day of Israeli school – yay! They discuss meeting Hebron Arab school kids and the pictures of terrorist heroes they carry. Then, Ben Bresky celebrates 125 years since the First Zionist Congress in Basil, Switzerland. And finally, Rav Mike Feuer on the Torah portion of Shoftim and the tension between the commandment to anoint a Jewish king and yet stay rooted in simple faith to the One Above.