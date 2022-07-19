Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Revital Walach, a 12th-grade student at the Rav Baharn Ulpana in Gedera, is the winner of the gold medal in physics at the 2022 International Science Olympiads. The Baharan Ulpana is a four-year boarding school for girls with about 480 students in grades 9 to 12. Rabbi Avraham HaCohen Baharan, who passed away in 1994, was a dedicated educator who believed in teaching every girl spiritually according to where she is at and trusting her completely.

It’s the stuff that wins gold medals. Or, as Revital put it: “I’m a geek and I’m proud.”

“אני חננת על ואני גאה בזה”

הערב @kann_news רויטל ולך, תלמידת כיתה יב’ באולפנת הרב בהר”ן בגדרה.

התלמידה הראשונה שזוכה במדלית זהב באולמפיאדת הנוער בפיזיקה ואף הוכרזה כתלמידה המצטיינת בעולם בתחום הפיזיקה. pic.twitter.com/T1DOSgCQH3 — לירן כוג’הינוף (@lirankog) July 18, 2022

The Israeli national team won three gold medals this week at the International Science Olympiad. The participants, from ninth to twelfth grades, competed in four Olympics: physics, math, chemistry, and biology, against representatives from more than a hundred countries. In all, the Israelis won 18 medals, including three gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals.

The students trained for the competitions at Israeli universities as part of a joint venture between the Ministry of Education and the Center for Future Scientists. The physics team was trained at Ben Gurion University, and all its members won medals: one gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Beyond winning the gold, Revital Walach recorded an extraordinary achievement when she defeated 369 participants from 74 countries and was ranked first in the field, to become the first Israeli student to win gold in physics.